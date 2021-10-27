Chris Harrison’s Fiancée Lauren Zima ‘Blown Away’ By Proposal – Hollywood Life

Lauren Zima was reportedly ‘blown away’ with future hubby Chris Harrison’s romantic proposal and feels ‘blessed’ to have found her soul mate.

Chris Harrison can kiss his bachelor days goodbye! The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, just proposed to Lauren Zima, 33, after three years of dating, and, according to a source close to the couple, Lauren was absolutely taken with the romantic way her hubby-to-be proposed. “Chris’s proposal to Lauren was the most romantic thing she could’ve ever imagined,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “It was every girl’s dream come true and she can’t believe how lucky she is.”

The source continued, “She was completely blown away by the entire proposal. Lauren is on cloud nine and has been FaceTiming all her friends, family, showing off the ring, etc.! She feels so blessed to have found her soulmate.”

Apparently, Lauren “had no idea” Chris had plans to propose during their Napa Valley, CA getaway, considering how the two had “talked marriage” before, but with no plans set in stone. “Lauren was surprised to say the least,” the source revealed. “Chris made her feel like a fairy princess and she can’t wait for the rest of their lives together.”

In the beautiful photos of the engagement, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Chris and Lauren looked head-over-heels in love in the Napa Valley locale, as Chris gets down on one knee in one shot and whispers in his bride-to-be’s ear in the other. “We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this,” Lauren wrote in her Instagram caption of the photos. “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter and all the rest.”

Chris and Lauren met when she was covering Bachelor Nation shows for Entertainment Tonight, where she works as a host and producer. The pair began dating in 2018. Before Lauren, Chris was married to his high school sweetheart, Gwen Harrison, and they had two children together before calling it quits in May 2012.