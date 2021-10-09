Chris Evans Piano Purple Rain Cover

Chris Evans + Piano + Prince = The Most Ambitious Crossover In History.
We’re all familiar with Chris Evans, right? Actor, Avenger, and all-around Good-Guy-Cutie-Pie*?
Well, yesterday Mr. I-Can-Lift-Mjolnir nearly made the internet go into a swoon-induced outage* after he shared a new Instagram Story featuring himself playing Prince’s 1984 classic, “Purple Rain,” on the piano:
Like…I just…? There are no words.
*Indiana Jones voice* “It belongs in a museum!”
Anyway, you already KNOW his loyal fans were quick to react in increasing wholesome and hilarious ways, taking to Twitter to share all of their feelings. So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the silliest reactions:
OH! And it’s important to note that this isn’t the first time our beloved Cap has gone viral for his piano-playing — in fact, he’s been kind enough to add a whole reel of these clips to his Instagram account because he! Knows! What! The! People! Want!
There ya have it! Just one last thing: Chris, if you’re for some reason reading this, are you taking requests? Because if so: “FREE BIRD!”
