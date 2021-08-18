Chris Cuomo Speaks On Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Saying He Urged Him To Resign

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Almost a week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, his brother Chris Cuomo has chosen to address the ongoing situation. The CNN anchor addressed viewers of his prime-time show on Monday night after returning from a week-long vacation, according to The Washington Post.

During the talk, Chris admitted he had given his brother advice during his harassment scandal. However, he was clear that he is not “an adviser” for Gov. Andrew.

“I said, point blank, I can’t be objective when it comes to my family,” Chris said. “So I never reported on this scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother. I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother, I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take.”

According to Chris, his recent take centered on Andrew owning his part in the ongoing scandal, regardless of his intentions.

“And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did,” Chris said. “Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived. And yes, while it was something I never imagined ever having to do, I did urge my brother to resign when the time came.”

As previously reported, Governor Andrew announced his resignation last week Tuesday following an investigation that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women. Attorney General Letitia James revealed that current and former state employees were allegedly subjected to “unwanted groping, kissing, hugging, as well as inappropriate comments.”

Gov. Andrew’s resignation will reportedly go into effect next week. Afterwards, New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will be stepping up as his replacement. The Buffalo native, who won the 2014 and 2018 election alongside Gov. Andrew, is set to be New York’s first female governor.

During “Cuomo Primetime,” Chris also shut down talks that he’s attacked or encouraged attacks on the women who have stepped forward. Additionally, he denied making any press calls on behalf of Gov. Andrew, including at CNN. He revealed that he never covered his brother’s scandal because there’s “obviously” a conflict and there’s “rules at CNN about that.”

However, according to People, reports from the attorney general’s investigation name Chris among those who developed talking points and strategies for Gov. Andrew when the accusations first began. These are new details, as he was previously accused in May of participating in strategy conference calls.

At the time, Chris addressed and apologized for his involvement. He reiterated on Monday that he had stopped communications with Gov. Andrew’s teams, as promised during his first apology.

“My hope is that ultimately everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this,” Chris said.

The anchor also revealed he was put in a “unique situation” given that he’s the brother of a politician in a scandal and part of the media.

“I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that,” Chris shared. “This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so.”

