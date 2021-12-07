Chris Cuomo Reportedly Loses Severance Pay & Book Deal After Being Fired By CNN (Update)

According to Wall Street Journal, attendees of a town-hall meeting stated that CNN President Jeff Zucker stated Cuomo wouldn’t be paid a severance package during the virtual event.

Zucker also stated that he wished Cuomo would’ve taken a leave of absence when victims alleged sexual assault against his brother, New York’s former governor. It’s also reported that he declined his opportunity to take a leave of absence.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that HarperCollinsPublishers stated that Cuomo’s book that was expected to be released, “Deep Denial,” was canceled. On Amazon, the book was described as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America.”

“We do not intend to publish the Cuomo book,” a spokeswoman for HarperCollins said on Tuesday.

The former CNN host also stepped away from his SiriusXM show. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

He continued, “I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM released a statement and said, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

As we previously reported, new documents released by the New York Attorney General’s Office reveal Cuomo allegedly used his media sources to gain information about his brother’s accusers. He was also allegedly in contact with Andrew’s top aide.

As a result, Chris Cuomo was fired on Saturday.

