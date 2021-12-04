Chris Cuomo Fired From ‘CNN’ – Hollywood Life

Chris Cuomo is officially out at CNN, the network confirmed in a statement on Dec. 4. The news comes after he tried to help brother Andrew navigate a sexual harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo, 50, has been fired from CNN. The cable news network confirmed the move via a statement issued on Saturday, Dec. 4. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” they said in reference to his older brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, per the New York Times.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate,” CNN also said. The termination comes after Chris, who hosted Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended “indefinitely” on Tuesday, Nov. 30 amid an investigation opened over allegations he had helped his older brother respond to sexual harassment allegations.

Days ago, CNN said that “serious questions” were raised about Chris’ involvement in Andrew’s strategy, particularly after transcripts were released by the New York Attorney General’s office which put into question his ethics as a journalist. The investigation was in stark contrast to the support CNN president Jeff Zucker had provided weeks ago. At the time, Jeff said Chris was “human” but had faced a “very unique set of circumstances.” Notably, Chris had the highest rated show on CNN.

HollywoodLife has reached out for comment to CNN and representatives for Chris Cuomo.