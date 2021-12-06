Chris Cuomo Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation Following His Termination From CNN 

On Saturday, CNN announced that they had let go of Chris Cuomo after an investigation was conducted following the accusations that he reportedly helped his brother Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual misconduct allegations. Following Chris’ termination, it was revealed that a sexual misconduct allegation against Chris had been made.

According to NBC News, the allegation was denied by Chtis’ rep who said, “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way.”

His rep continued, “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.”

As previously reported, CNN released a statement on Saturday and said, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately.” The statement continued, “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

The accuser against Chris remains unidentified, however, NBC reports that the allegations against him were reported to CNN on Wednesday by attorney Debra S. Katz.

Katz said that her client is a former junior colleague of Cuomo, and that the incident is not related to any of the incidents involving Chris’ brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. She also said to NBC in a statement that her client heard “the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN.”

Katz continued to say, “My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women. She will continue to cooperate with CNN’s investigation into her allegations.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

