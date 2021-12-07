Chris Cuomo Announces He’s Stepping Away From SiriusXM Radio Show

On Monday, Cuomo took to Twitter to thank his team and supporters, but stated he is stepping away from his radio show, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo.”

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

He continued, “I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM released a statement and said, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

As we previously reported, new documents released by the New York Attorney General’s Office reveal Cuomo allegedly used his media sources to gain information about his brother’s accusers. He was also allegedly in contact with Andrew’s top aide.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

Because of his behavior he was terminated. In a statement, CNN said, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him, effective immediately.” The statement continued, “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

