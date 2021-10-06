Chris Brown Won’t Face Charges For Battery After A Woman Alleged He Smacked Her Weave Off

Roomies, it looks like Chris Brown won’t face any criminal charges after he was under investigation for battery after a woman claimed he slapped her so hard in the back of her head that her weave came off back in June.

According to Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the misdemeanor case this week. A spokesman for the office, Rob Wilcox, confirmed it was denied because of insufficient evidence. This was an easy victory for the R&B singer, but this isn’t the only legal issue he has run into lately. People have been coming at Chris left and right with lawsuits.

As we previously reported last night, Chris and Drake are being sued by artist Mr. Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine who claim that Breezy and the Certified Lover Boy jacked their song ‘I Love Your Dress.’ The lawsuit says that they released their record three years before ‘No Guidance,’ which dropped in 2019, and “the beat, lyrics, hook, and rhythmic structure” were copied from their song.

In addition, the suit pointed out similar lyrics in ‘No Guidance,’ where Chris and Drake repeatedly sing, “You got it, girl, you got it.” In Mr. Cooper’s song, the lyrics he sings are “She got it, she got it.” The artist and producer duo are suing for copyright infringement and damages. However, this is just one of two lawsuits filed against Chris regarding his music.

In July, if you recall, we reported that Greensleeves Publishing Ltd sued Chris and Sony Music Entertainment for sampling Dancehall artist Red Rat’s 1997 song ‘Tight Up Skirt’ without permission. The publishing company also claims Chris took the core musical feature of the song and used it prominently in his 2017 hit ‘Privacy.’

As of right now, these two lawsuits are pending, but we’ll be sure to keep yall updated when new information comes out, Roomies!

