Chris Brown Trolls Kanye West’s New Haircut In A Series Of Instagram Posts

Yesterday Kanye West set the internet on fire when a photo with him inside a McDonald’s in Sweden with patches in his hair went viral. The conversation continued when he shared a photo of himself with a patchy design haircut on Instagram. Everyone has continued to talk about Ye’s hair from Soulja Boy and, most recently, Chris Brown. Today, Breezy unloaded a full clip of disses on his Instagram story towards the rapper that had him trending on Twitter.

Chris shared the photo of Ye on his Instagram story with the caption, “He asked the Barbour for the up worldwide fade. Ni*** wanna make “what the f**k” in style. He got the punishment haircut.” Breezy didn’t pipe down there. He shared a photo with a hat in his hand with holes with the caption, “Virgil made this for Ye cut. The “duck” edition.” He brought Stevie Wonder into the conversation when he shared a meme of Stevie cutting Ye’s hair.

It’s clear that Chris isn’t over being dropped from Ye’s “Donda” album. If you recall, Chris called out Ye on the ‘gram in August. He wrote, “Kanye a wile h*e,” followed by another story saying, “Nah, he tweakin.” Ye seems to be unbothered by Chris’ trolling online and keeps turning heads with his appearance. Today a photo surfaced of him wearing a unique mask that had folks talking. According to Yahoo, he was spotted yesterday at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport wearing a prosthetic mask. He paired the mask with a black Balenciaga jacket and boots.

