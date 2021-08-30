Chris Brown Takes Shots At Kanye West After His Verse Is Removed From ‘New Again’ On Ye’s ‘DONDA’ Album

Kanye West had fans waiting weeks for his highly anticipated album and the roll out on Sunday morning had the innanet and some of his fellow artists in a frenzy. While fans were excited to finally bump ‘DONDA’, Chris Brown wasn’t too thrilled with the release.

Just hours after ‘DONDA’ hit streaming platforms, Chris Brown took too his IG stories with a few interesting messages aimed at Kanye West. Although Chris didn’t elaborate, a source close to the situation tells The Shade Room he was a little heated about his verse being removed from one of the songs on the new album.

“Kanye a wile h*e,” Chris wrote, and he followed that story with another saying, “Nah he tweakin”.

Apparently, Chris was supposed to make an appearance on the number 18 song on the album, ‘New Again’ and after the album dropped without Ye’s permission, Chris’ verse was no longer on it.

Soulja Boy also spoke out, claiming he also spit a verse for the album which wasn’t included in the final drop.

“Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it. Hmm f*ck that n*gga,” Soulja tweeted. “This n*gga Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone anymore.

If y’all recall, shortly after the album dropped, Kanye spoke out alleging Universal released the project without his approval, which might explain the missing verses.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” Ye wrote. “And they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”

