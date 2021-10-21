Chris Brown Stands Behind Kyrie Irving’s Decision To Not Get Vaccinated

For a little over a week, Kyrie Irving has been a hot topic of discussion. The Brooklyn Nets player stood against Covid-19 vaccination requirements set by New York City. As a result, Kyrie was banned from practicing and playing with the team until he does get vaccinated. Reactions to his decision have fell on both sides of the fence. However, on Wednesday, Chris Brown publicly stood with Kyrie’s decision.

“The real hero!!!! I stand with my brother,” Chris wrote on his Instagram Story. “WHOEVER DON’T LIKE IT…Go live your damn life.”

As mentioned, New York City has implemented a vaccine mandate. It affects anyone entering an indoor gym, such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. The person must have at least one Covid-19 vaccine.

Kyrie Breaks His Silence

The Nets reportedly opened their season on Tuesday without Kyrie. According to Yahoo Sports, he’s being fined more than $380,000 per missed game. He broke his silence on his stance last week.

“I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing,” Kyrie said.

He also clarified that he doesn’t plan to retire, despite bubbling rumors. While defending Kyrie, Chris echoed some of his sentiments.

“IT’S HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE,” Chris wrote. “ALWAYS IN MY BROTHER’S CORNER.”

What The Critics Are Saying

Some of the criticism Kyrie’s received focuses on his duty to his NBA teammates. Magic Johnson recently spoke on CBS Mornings. He explained that basketball players set an example.

“People listen to them, they follow them. That’s very important,” Magic said. “Thats why I got my two shots and made sure I put it out on social media. I wanted my community to know that first of all it’s safe.”

He also addressed how opting not to get the vaccine puts the team’s wins at risk.

“The last thing is this. You have said to your teammates ‘I’m gonna be there for you.’ Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated,” Magic said. “You’re letting them down and then that hurts our chances of winning a championship. I would never do that to my teammates.”

Kyrie has also received similar backlash from sports television personality Stephen A. Smith and radio host Howard Stern.

