Chris Brown Shares His Verse & Chorus That Was Left Off Of ‘DONDA’ 

It looks like Chris Brown is not letting up when it comes to Kanye West leaving his verse off of his latest project “DONDA.” As we previously reported, Chris called out Kanye on the situation, and this time he spent the block with receipts.

On Saturday, Chris shared a minute clip of his verse and chorus for the song “New Again,” and said, “The verse/ chorus I mysteriously didn’t do!”

Chris Brown shares the verse and chorus he says was left off of DONDA https://t.co/R9G0gisGOd — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 5, 2021

As we shared before, once the album finally dropped on streaming platforms, Chris took to his Instagram story and said, “Kanye a whole h*e.” He followed up with another message and said “Nah he tweakin.” Later it was revealed that Chris was one of the artists that didn’t make the album’s final cut.

After he shared his portion that did not make the final song, some fans expressed that they would have preferred to hear Chris on the song.

After the social media blow-up on Chris’ end, Kanye’s manager Bu Thiam reassured that Chris and Kanye were “cool again.” However, it looks like Chris is still letting out some frustrations about the whole situation.

Bu also said that things were cool between Kanye and Drake, but that could all change if Drake were to take aim at Kanye on his new album “Certified Lover Boy.” Now although Drake didn’t say Kanye’s name, folks believe Drake fired shots at him on his song “7am On Bridle Path.”

However, Drake made it clear that they weren’t cool when he leaked Kanye’s track “Life of the Party,” where Kanye clearly took shots at Drake.

Needless to say, we’ll be watching to see what happens next!

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley94

