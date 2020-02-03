Chris Brown publishes a picture of baby Aeko and Ammika Harris having a sweet mother-child moment!

Chris Brown is obviously madly in love with his baby, Aeko, so he can't stop posting photos and videos of him on social media! This time, she also included her baby mom, the beautiful Ammika Harris who can be seen cradling the lump of joy in her arms in a new click.

Demonstrating how much he loves being an IG father, Chris often shares content with his children in his account to the point that he looks like a fan account these days.

Early today, he chose to share a portrait of Ammika without a top, holding his son against his chest, tightly.

What a sweet mother-child moment! Of course, the singer would like to show his little family to the world!

At the same time, fans are still unsure if they are only raising the baby or if they are also in a romantic relationship.

After all, many people online are pretty sure that Chris is still in love with his ex, Rihanna.

This is something fans have believed for a long time, but they seem safer than ever after a cryptic publication of what he shared in IG Stories at the end of last month.

Alongside a retroactive video of him smiling, Chris wrote: ‘When someone asks, after all this time … why are you still in love with HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME DOES NOT HAVE RELEVANCE WHEN IT IS UNCONDITIONAL ".

However, as you can see, he avoided dropping any name in his post. Could I really have been talking about Rihanna?

Fans certainly think so! After all, she was his most public relationship.

Also, even if he was referring to another old girlfriend, it still means that he is not in love with Ammika, since she is someone who entered his life not too long ago.



