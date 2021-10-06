Chris Brown & Drake Sued For Copyright Infringement For Their Hit Record ‘No Guidance’ 

There is no doubt Chris Brown and Drake’s hit single “No Guidance,” was one of the hottest songs when it dropped back in 2019. However, they are now being sued by an artist and producer who are claiming that they ripped off their song.

In documents obtained by TMZ, an artist by the name of Mr. Cooper and a producer by the name of Timothy Valentine are claiming that Breezy and Drizzy ripped off their song “I Love Your Dress.” In the lawsuit, they say that they dropped their record three years before “No Guidance,” and they claim “the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure,” were copied from their song.

They even pointed out that in “No Guidance,” Chris and Drake repeatedly sing “You got it, girl; you got it,” while in their song Mr. Cooper sings “She got it; she got it.” Both Mr. Cooper and Timothy Valentine are suing for copyright infringement and damages.

Chris Brown nor Drake have responded to claims that their record was inspired by Mr. Cooper’s record.

Chris and Drake’s record is featured on Chris Brown’s ninth studio album “Indigo” and is already platinum. The official music video for Mr. Cooper’s record was posted to YouTube in May 2019.

As we previously reported, back in July Chris Brown was hit was a lawsuit for sampling Red Rat’s 1997 dancehall song “Tight Up Skirt” without permission on his 2017 hit, “Privacy.’

