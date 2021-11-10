Choice Properties Announces Redemption of $300 million of 3.01% Series I Senior Unsecured Debentures

TORONTO — Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties” or the “Trust”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it has provided holders of its 3.01% Series I senior unsecured debentures due March 21, 2022 (the “Debentures”) a notice of redemption pursuant to which the Trust will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of Debentures on December 10, 2021 and has fixed December 9, 2021 as the record date for this redemption. As of the date hereof, there is $300 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding. Read More