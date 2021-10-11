Chloé Zhao Says Eternals Will Have A Huge Effect On MCU

The Nomadland director and Oscar winner also confirmed a dual post-credits scene.

Listen, I know you’re counting down the days until the Nov. 5 premiere of Eternals.


Well, fear not, because Chloé Zhao is here to quell our impatience in a new interview with Fandango, where she offered some exciting details about the latest Marvel flick.

As you know, the star-studded film will explore “Earth’s original superheroes,” as Chloé calls them. Created 7,000 years ago by powerful space gods named Celestials, the Eternals are instructed to never interfere with mortal affairs. But, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, their greatest enemy — the less-evolved and monstrous Deviants also created by the Celestials — mysteriously return, so they’re called out of hiding to save the world.


Chloé said the movie started as a “very long pitch” to Kevin Feige featuring “a blown-up macro photo of sand” and a poem.

“I think a big part of [the movie] is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials,” Chloé explained. “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.”


I am, quite literally, shaking from excitement (or maybe it’s the coffee — either way, I’m positively thrilled.)

According to the Oscar-winning director, the film will explore the “ecological implication” of the Snap, as well as the “sudden mysterious return of the Deviants.”


At which point, I am frantically trying to find the connection between the Deviants and the Time Variance Authority and its functions, first introduced in Loki

The Nomadland alum also shared details about her unique approach to the cinematography, saying that the “film must feel immersive enough for the audience to believe that these superhero characters have walked the earth for 7,000 years.” To achieve that quality, Chloé opted for more “grounded” cameras to capture “natural” movements and longer shots.


“It’s about giving the audience the space and the time to be able to explore what’s within the frame, and therefore come to their own conclusion of the relationship between the characters and the space they’re in,” she said. “I wanted it to feel grounded yet fantastical.”


Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was also an influence. “These were the films we had on repeat, and of course, there’s many other things in my life that I’ve watched that snuck into it.”

As far as the Eternals’ group dynamic, its 10 members are divided in half among “thinkers” and “fighters,” based off of “how human society was structured back then,” Chloé explained. “That was one thing I really geeked out about…So, if you think about it, there were fighters, generals, warriors and gladiators, but there were also philosophers, inventors, priests and healers.”


“In a way, the Celestials planned it really well,” she continued. “Half the team will protect the humans from the Deviants and will protect the gate so they have a safe environment to develop. The other half will nudge them so they can advance and become strong enough to protect themselves one day. When that happens, they can go into the shadows all together.”

The film — which Chloé confirmed will have two post-credits scenes — stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek. You can check out the latest trailer below.

To read Chloé’s full interview, click here. I’ll be seeing y’all Nov. 5!

