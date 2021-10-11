Chloé Zhao Says Eternals Will Have A Huge Effect On MCU

The Nomadland director and Oscar winner also confirmed a dual post-credits scene.
Well, fear not, because Chloé Zhao is here to quell our impatience in a new interview with Fandango, where she offered some exciting details about the latest Marvel flick.
As you know, the star-studded film will explore “Earth’s original superheroes,” as Chloé calls them. Created 7,000 years ago by powerful space gods named Celestials, the Eternals are instructed to never interfere with mortal affairs. But, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, their greatest enemy — the less-evolved and monstrous Deviants also created by the Celestials — mysteriously return, so they’re called out of hiding to save the world.
“I think a big part of [the movie] is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials,” Chloé explained. “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.”
According to the Oscar-winning director, the film will explore the “ecological implication” of the Snap, as well as the “sudden mysterious return of the Deviants.”
The Nomadland alum also shared details about her unique approach to the cinematography, saying that the “film must feel immersive enough for the audience to believe that these superhero characters have walked the earth for 7,000 years.” To achieve that quality, Chloé opted for more “grounded” cameras to capture “natural” movements and longer shots.
As far as the Eternals’ group dynamic, its 10 members are divided in half among “thinkers” and “fighters,” based off of “how human society was structured back then,” Chloé explained. “That was one thing I really geeked out about…So, if you think about it, there were fighters, generals, warriors and gladiators, but there were also philosophers, inventors, priests and healers.”
The film — which Chloé confirmed will have two post-credits scenes — stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek. You can check out the latest trailer below.
To read Chloé’s full interview, click here. I’ll be seeing y’all Nov. 5!
