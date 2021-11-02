Chloe Bailey’s Halloween Costume Is The Matrix’s Niobe

Chloe didn’t miss with her look!
Chloe dressed up as Jada Pinkett Smith’s character Niobe from The Matrix and she didn’t miss with any part of her look.
The “Do It” singer wore a red alligator-print jacket with black lingerie underneath and she also styled her hair in cute Bantu knots to recreate Niobe’s look.
For Halloween, Halle channeled Janet Jackson and dressed up in one of her most iconic looks.
“I need some discipline tonight don’t hold back🖤,” Halle captioned her post while referencing Jackson’s 10th studio album, Discipline. “Happy halleween 🥰🎃.”
Chloe commented, “YASSSSSSSSS,” and Zendaya said, “ABSOLUTELY.”
I hope everyone is taking notes because this is how you werk a Halloween costume!