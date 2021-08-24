Chloe Bailey To Make Her Solo Debut Performance At The 2021 VMAs—Debut Album Also On The Way

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, after rumors and speculation reached a fever pitch in recent months, it has just been confirmed that Chloe Bailey is apparently set to go solo—and she will make her debut on one of the world’s biggest stages. Chloe will make her solo debut performance at this year’s MTV VMAs, and her first album is also currently in the works.

@Billboard reports, MTV recently added more performers to its award show line-up and Chloe Bailey, one half of the Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle, is on the list to mark her solo debut. Chloe is said to be performing her unreleased viral song “Have Mercy” in its entirety after weeks of teasing a snippet of it on social media. This will be the first performance of the song and will reportedly set the stage for Chloe’s debut album that is on the way.

Throughout the last few months, Chloe Bailey has perhaps been getting her fans ready for her solo career, as she has performed multiple times as a solo artist—most notably her much-talked-about performance of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good.”

This will be Chloe’s second time gracing the VMA stage, as last year she and younger sister Halle performed a crowd-pleasing rendition of their hit single “Ungodly Hour.”

Other performers added to the 2021 MTV VMAs also include Doja Cat. Meanwhile, singer Normani and her fans have recently launched an online campaign to get her to perform at the show after she said that she had not been asked to participate.

