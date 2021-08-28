Chloe Bailey Speaks About Her Upcoming Solo Album—“I’m Creating My Own Lane, As Well As Paying Homage To Who Inspired Me”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, following the news that she would be making her solo debut performance at this year’s MTV VMAs, Chloe Bailey is now giving fans a little more insight about what they can expect from her solo album. During a recent interview, Chloe Bailey revealed what her album will sound like, creating her own lane in the industry and why now is the right time to go solo.

In an in-depth interview with @Billboard, Chloe Bailey didn’t shy away from questions regarding her upcoming solo album. Speaking about the as-yet-untitled album, Chloe says she’s “wrapping it up with such bad b**ch energy” and that the project is “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.” After confirming that the album is “90% done,” she also explained that she aims to make a name for herself as a solo artist. “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

When asked why now is the right time to embark on a solo career, Chloe said “My sister went to London to film her movie for seven or eight months, and it was so hard being without her. That is when I started creating my project. I found my confidence ­— like, ‘OK, you can do this now.’ I always have my sister’s support, and she will always have mine, no matter what we do together or individually.”

Noting that there will be pressure placed on her now that she’s making her own music, she stated:

“I don’t feel pressure when it comes to awards and accolades — I feel pressure with making myself proud and making sure that I’m saying and singing the things that I want to say and sing. I’m not going to lie [and say] that it doesn’t go through my mind, like, ‘I hope people like this sound from me, because it’s different from what me and my sister do together.’ Other than that, as long as I’m walking in my light and my purpose, I’m OK.”

The interview then turned to questions about following in her mentor Beyonce’s footsteps, something that Chloe says would be a dream come true, but she also wants to create her own musical legacy.

“It would be a dream to be able to have certain accolades that she has and go to some of the places that she has been and create a long-standing career with such longevity. I admire that, and it inspires me every day. I have always been inspired by her, ever since I was a little girl. I’m happy and I’m grateful — and I hope to make my name shine in my own way,” she said.

You can catch Chloe Bailey performing her viral song “Have Mercy” live for the first time at the MTV VMAs on September 12th.

