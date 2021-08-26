Chloe Bailey Sits Down With Saweetie And Speaks About How She Responds To Negative Comments On Social Media—“I Always Pray When I Can’t Really Handle It”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, it may be hard for many to understand due to their wealth, popularity and privilege, but celebrities have feelings too and they get hurt by mean comments on social media just like the rest of us—just ask Chloe Bailey. During a recent sit-down interview with Saweetie, Chloe Bailey spoke about how she deals with the negativity on social media and the pressure to live up to something that she’s not.

On the latest episode of her YouTube series “ICY University,” Saweetie sat down for a chat with Chloe Bailey and the two talked about a variety of things via questions, but things took an inspirational turn when Chloe discussed how she handles the reality of social media negativity and pressure to change who she is.

When asked if she ever feels pressure from society to be someone other than her authentic self and if so, how she handles it, Chloe said:

“Yes, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t. I think everyday you can see so many positive comments, but then you’ll see that one that really messes with you and you’ll be thinking about it the whole day, like ‘do I really need to change this about myself? Am I doing this wrong? What’s going on?’ But it’s like I’m not all the way there yet, but I’m learning. So, as I’m speaking it out, I’m teaching it to myself. I always pray when I feel like I can’t really handle it and then I realize that you are perfect just the way you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In other Chloe Bailey news, as we previously reported, it was announced earlier this week that she will make her official solo debut performance at this year’s MTV VMAs with the first live performance of her viral unreleased single, “Have Mercy.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Chloe Bailey Sits Down With Saweetie And Speaks About How She Responds To Negative Comments On Social Media—“I Always Pray When I Can’t Really Handle It” appeared first on The Shade Room.