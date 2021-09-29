Chloe Bailey Shares Her Makeup & Skincare Routine And Reveals Why Her New Platinum Blonde Locs Are Part Of Her “Alter Ego”

#Roommates, within the last few weeks, Chloe Bailey has made major moves as she sets out to establish herself as a solo artist courtesy of the official release of her debut single, a much-talked about MTV VMA appearance, and gracing the steps at the Met Gala. Now, Chloe Bailey is getting a bit more intimate with her fans by giving them a look at her beauty routine in a new feature with ‘Vogue’ magazine.

September may be known as Fashion Month, but this year it could also just as easily be known as Chloe Month, as Chloe Bailey has managed to be everywhere lately. As her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ continues to rise up the charts, Chloe took a little time to share her makeup and skincare routine with ‘Vogue’—and unlike many celebrities, she chooses to opt for a natural glam look that brings out her features. Speaking about her skincare routine and how she mastered her makeup during quarantine, she said “I really love not overcomplicating my skin-care routine…I was that girl who was always on YouTube watching makeup tutorials. Over the pandemic, I kind of learned how to do my own because we didn’t have makeup artists helping us.”

Chloe also has a minimal haircare routine she uses for a newly platinum blonde locs, on which she uses “edge-protecting argan oil.” Speaking of her new hair color, she explains that they play an important role in her solo career. “I feel like it’s my alter ego in a way,” she said while noting that the lighter color “brings out my skin.”

Chloe further admits that when it comes to highlighter, she’s the kind of girl who can never get enough. “I kind of go ham. I don’t really care if it looks natural or not, because it’s pretty.” You can view her FULL beauty routine for ‘Vogue’ here

As for what’s next for Chloe Bailey, well her fans have been patiently waiting for her debut solo album to finally drop—and while there is currently no release date, we do know that she was recently in the studio with the legendary Neptunes.

