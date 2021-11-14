Chloe Bailey Previews New Music Showing It’s Nothing But A “Lil Light Flex”

Roommates, at this point it’s clear that Chloe Bailey knows how to capture the public’s full attention in any way she sees fit—and her latest method is to tease some brand new music. Taking to Instagram, Chloe posted a brief snippet of a new song that shows her rapping about “stuntin’ on her ex.”

It’s been a few months since Chloe Bailey dropped the highly-anticipated song and video for her hit song ‘Have Mercy’—and now, to get her fans ready for her forthcoming debut album, she decided to drop a totally new sound.

In the clip, Chloe is deep in her bag and feeling her swag, as she raps along to lyrics about “stuntin’ on her ex,” who is sick now that she has glowed up and letting him see what he missed out on with a ‘lil light flex.’

As we previously reported, earlier this week social media was on fire when Chloe Bailey gave a single lollipop all her attention. While lying across her bed wearing a black silk robe and accompanying white lingerie, Chloe seductively looked into the camera while sucking a lollipop with a special message just for her fans.

“To my 4 million followers and counting, my candy kisses and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me and I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come,” she said.

Meanwhile, in addition to working on her album, Chloe is also working on the upcoming season of ‘Grown-ish’ and filming a new movie.

