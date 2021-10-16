Chloe Bailey On Have Mercy And Her Debut Solo Album

What was the recording process like?

The recording process — it varied from me being in my bedroom, when I’m really sad in the middle of the night, or even in the studio, when I’m with other songwriters and producers. And, you know, I’m wrapping it up, so it’s not completely finished yet. But it’s all over the place. I really don’t have a formula or specific plan, I just create music that makes my heart sing.

Was your approach different from Ungodly Hour? And did the pandemic influence your sound?

My creative approach is pretty much the same — it’s just me on my own. But when it comes to the sounds and the lyrics, I’ve been going through different experiences, and I’ve been using that to inspire me and the music. I’ve even been hearing and experimenting [with] different sounds with my voice and hearing how it sounds on top of that and figuring out what I actually love. So that’s been fun, that’s what’s been different. But, you know, the actual process, nope, ‘cause I just create music anyways.

[Writer’s note: She has “a few favorites that I’ll keep going back to and blasting in my car with my little brother,” but can’t tease any collabs or lyrics yet.]

Now that you’re killing it on your solo journey, what has it been like having Halle support you in your projects? And vice versa?

It’s been the coolest thing. And I love it, because we’re both so strong together as a group, and also individually, and I’m just so proud of her and all the solo endeavors that she’s been going on. And I feel the same love and support from her. I can’t wait to continue to support each other as we both continue to grow.