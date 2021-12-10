Chloe Bailey Leaves Fans Shook With Stunning Cover Of Adele’s Song ‘Easy On Me’

Roommates, Chloe Bailey is out here stepping on necks and slaying with her vocals courtesy of this cover of Adele’s hit song ‘Easy On Me!’ Taking to Instagram in an intimate setting, Chloe Bailey had her fans absolutely shook when she posted her version of Adele’s current chart-topping hit in a musically stripped-down performance.

If you’re a fan of Chloe Bailey, then you’re likely already familiar with her preference for posting song covers on her Instagram account. With each cover, she reminds us just how vocally talented and versatile she is as an artist—however, practically no one was prepared for how she completely killed her cover of Adele’s new song ‘Easy On Me.’

This is just what Chloe’s fans need as they continue to wait for her debut album, that is set to be released next year. Following the overwhelming success of her first single ‘Have Mercy,’ her fans are waiting with anticipation to find out how her first solo album will sound. Just a few months ago she confirmed that she was in the studio working with The Neptunes.

In other Chloe Bailey news, late last month she brought an electrifying performance to the American Music Awards with an updated take on ‘Have Mercy’ that featured new choreography.

As the song continues to soar up the charts, Chloe also previewed a new song on Instagram that saw her bringing out her inner swagger and sassy side.

In the clip, Chloe raps along to lyrics about “stuntin’ on her ex,” who is sick now that she has glowed up and letting him see what he missed out on with a ‘lil light flex.’

