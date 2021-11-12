Chloe Bailey Has Social Media In A Frenzy With Her Latest “Lollipop Licking” Video

Roommates, at this point all Chloe Bailey has to do is merely grace social media with her presence and she instantly becomes a trending topic—and that’s exactly what happened courtesy of her latest video. Taking to Instagram, Chloe Bailey posted a sexy video to thank her fans for helping her reach 4 million followers…while wearing nothing but lingerie and sucking on a lollipop.

Ever since Chloe Bailey made her solo debut on Instagram her content immediately gets everyone talking about her, whether she’s posting music videos, fashion looks or dance challenges, she always knows how to get attention. Which is why the response to her new Instagram video is no surprise.

While lying across her bed wearing a black silk robe and accompanying white lingerie, Chloe seductively looked into the camera while sucking a lollipop with a special message just for her fans.

“To my 4 million followers and counting, my candy kisses and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me and I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come,” she said.

As we previously reported, last month Chloe Bailey responded to critics who had negative opinions following her passionate performance of her hit song ‘Have Mercy’ on ‘The Tonight Show.’

Specifically addressing comments that stated she does too much while performing, Chloe hit back with “doing too much is my specialty.”

Meanwhile, she is eagerly working on her debut album that is reportedly set to drop early next year with a host of top producers, including none other than Pharrell Williams.

