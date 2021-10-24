Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Sitting Court Side at Atlanta Hawks Game

Chloe Bailey is one of the most talked about artists of the year! After her and her sister Halle created separate Instagram accounts and subsequently started separate careers, Chloe has been showing up and showing all the way out. Her new single ‘Have Mercy’ had the innanet talking, and now the topic of conversation is on her love life.

Chloe hasn’t revealed any details of her love life to the public and as far as we know, she’s still living her best life as part of the single ladies club. Fans seem to be ready for Chloe to have a bae by her side though, and they seem to think Gunna could be the man for the job.

Just a few weeks back, Gunna showed Chloe some love on his Instagram story after she did what needed to be done on the VMA’s stage, and the two were spotted sitting court-side at the Atlanta Hawks game on Thursday night.

Photographers snapped a few candid photos of the two enjoying the game, and while they don’t look too close and personal, fans seem to think a romance might be brewing.

Tbh Gunna been on Chloe for a WHILE now, he’s posted her several times on IG & is constantly lurking so I’m kinda not surprised he wanted to link while she’s in ATL shooters shot — Chillin’ HAVE MERCY A BOP! (@beenchillin__) October 22, 2021

Y’all want Chloe Bailey to be boo’d up so bad … that interaction with Gunna looks very much friendly. pic.twitter.com/YrTxfwG52P — raveen marie (@xoraveen) October 22, 2021

why so many ppl don’t want chloe and gunna together? he seems nice and he isn’t bad looking to me — unskinny (@unskinnystweets) October 22, 2021

How would y’all feel about this couple, Roomies? Let us know in the comments.

