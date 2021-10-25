Roommates, Chloe Bailey has ditched her platinum blonde locs for her signature brown shade…but she wants you all to know it’s only temporary. Chloe Bailey has been testing out the theory that blondes have more fun for the last few months while promoting her solo career—however, it appears she’s officially giving it a little break.

To launch her solo career and promote her hit song and video “Have Mercy,” Chloe Bailey ditched her soft brown locs that she was famous for and took a walk on the blonde side with platinum locs that ushered in her new era, new persona and new attitude.

Chloe has rocked the platinum blonde hair color for several high-profile red carpet events, including her debut performance at the MTV VMAs, the Met Gala and more. Perhaps since temperatures are dropping, she’s decided that her brunette color is more appropriate for the fall season. Upon posting a new video of her hair, she tweeted, “The blonde is out…for now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, Chloe recently spoke at length regarding the never-ending comparisons she receives to her mentor Beyoncé, during a recent sit-down interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’

“I love her so much. We talk about any and everything and I’m so grateful to have her stamp of approval, and she always gives me words of encouragement. You have no idea how much that means to me. And to know that the advice she’s given me is exactly from the place I’ve been is pretty cool and inspiring.”

Chloe continued to say that she is grateful for the comparisons, calling it the “biggest compliment,” that anyone could give her. However, she acknowledged that she still has a lot of things to accomplish in her career.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Chloe Bailey Goes Back To Her Brunette Locs—But Makes It Clear It’s Only Temporary appeared first on The Shade Room.