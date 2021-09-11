Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Commenter Who Asked Why She Shows So Much Skin On Instagram

All eyes have been on Chloe Bailey lately, and I’m here for it! Since she made her solo debut and released her music video for her highly awaited single, “Have Mercy,” she has been setting the innanet on fire. Yesterday the visual dropped after teasing the single for nearly a month. The video was worth the wait, and Chloe didn’t disappoint. She served so much bawdy, and the people loved the video so much that she began to trend on Twitter.

One Twitter user tweeted, “CHLOE!!! The Visual for “Have Mercy” was EVERYTHING. The looks, the bawdy, the choreo. Chloe Bailey is THAT GIRL.” Chloe’s bawdy has been a focal point for a while now, and last night she took the time to address one commenters concerns about her lack of clothing. This morning the clip surfaced online of Chloe sitting down while on what appeared to be Instagram live. In the clip, the singer reads the question, “Why are you showing so much skin?” Without hesitation, she responded, “Cause I can. It’s my body, and I’m so proud of it, and I hope you’re proud of yours too.”

The Roommates went off in the comment section, commending Chloe for clapping back with grace. They also said people need to mind their business. “Big Purr,” Coi Leray also stepped into The Shade Room and commented, “Mood” with fire emojis. In the past, Coi has been a victim of body shaming, so it’s great to see her supporting Chloe. If yall thought Chloe was done clapping back for the day, think again. Later on, her tweet from last night also started making its round of her defending her sister Halle Bailey.

Chloe said aht aht and responded, “No, she’s not. Stop trying to pin us against each other, please. I know it’s rare to see people who genuinely love each other but don’t tear others down.” Halle also wanted the smoke and responded to the commenter as well! Roommates, are yall here for the Bailey sisters clapping back?

