Chipotle adds smoked brisket in United States and Canada after tests

NEW YORK — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Tuesday it is adding smoked brisket to its menu in the United States and Canada after testing it last year.

The new menu item, which costs $10.25 on average as an entree in Chipotle restaurants, comes as beef prices rise.

“We have established long-term relationships with certain key suppliers and therefore, been able to secure acceptable pricing for our initiatives,” said Carlos Londono, the company’s head of supply chain.

Beef and veal prices were up 48% in August versus January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.