Chipmaker GlobalFoundries prices IPO at upper end to raise $2.6 bln

Article content Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $47 a piece, at the higher end of its targeted price range, to raise about $2.6 billion. The IPO gives GlobalFoundries a valuation of about $26 billion, making it one of the biggest stock market flotations of the year in the United States. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, which holds a majority stake in GlobalFoundries, sold 22 million shares in the IPO.

Article content Funds associated with BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, some affiliates of Koch Strategic Platforms LLC, Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC and Qualcomm Inc invested more than $1 billion in the IPO. The IPO comes at a time when demand for chips has sky-rocketed due to a global shortage that forced automakers and other electronics firms to cut production. Strong demand for chips boosted revenue at GlobalFoundries over the past 12 months and helped it cut back losses. One of the marquee listings of 2021, which included Coinbase Global Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc and Coupang Inc, GlobalFoundries and electric-vehicle maker Rivian are headlining a particularly busy year-end for U.S. IPOs.