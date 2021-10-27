Chipmaker GlobalFoundries prices IPO at upper end to raise $2.6 billion -sources

Article content

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering at $47 a piece, at the higher end of its targeted price range, to raise about $2.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The IPO gives GlobalFoundries a valuation of about $26 billion, making it one of the biggest stock market floatations of the year in the United States.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, which holds a majority stake in GlobalFoundries, sold 22 million shares in the IPO.

Funds associated with BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, some affiliates of Koch Strategic Platforms LLC, Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC and Qualcomm Inc invested over $1 billion in the IPO.

A spokesperson for GlobalFoundries said the company is waiting to finalize the details and declined to comment on the IPO price.