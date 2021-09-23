Chinese yuan near one-month low after Fed signals quicker end to stimulus

“It seems the gradual pace of normalization may not be as

increases may follow more quickly than expected.

purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate

Fed said it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond

The dollar index rose to a one-month high after the

stimulus underpinned the greenback in global markets.

Reserve’s new policy projection of a quicker end to pandemic-era

one-month low against the dollar on Thursday, as the Federal

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered near its

gradual as anticipated and that FoMC tilts more hawkish next

year,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4749 per dollar, 56 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4693.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4717

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4655 around midday, 21

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said markets would pay close attention to the pace

of Fed tapering, which could affect the performance of the

dollar and other major currencies.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan failed to test its

lows early on Thursday as investors took some profit on the

dollar gains.

The downside for the yuan was also limited after the PBOC