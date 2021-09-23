Home Business Chinese yuan near one-month low after Fed signals quicker end to stimulus

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered near its

one-month low against the dollar on Thursday, as the Federal

Reserve’s new policy projection of a quicker end to pandemic-era

stimulus underpinned the greenback in global markets.

The dollar index rose to a one-month high after the

Fed said it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond

purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate

increases may follow more quickly than expected.

“It seems the gradual pace of normalization may not be as

gradual as anticipated and that FoMC tilts more hawkish next

year,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4749 per dollar, 56 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4693.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4717

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4655 around midday, 21

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said markets would pay close attention to the pace

of Fed tapering, which could affect the performance of the

dollar and other major currencies.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan failed to test its

lows early on Thursday as investors took some profit on the

dollar gains.

The downside for the yuan was also limited after the PBOC

injected 90 billion yuan ($13.92 billion) into the banking

system on Wednesday and an Evergrande unit said it had

“resolved” a coupon payment on an onshore bond, providing

markets with some relief.

Evergrande still faces $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest

payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond.

“The positive momentum was triggered by some better news on

the Evergrande front, with liquidity added into the system and

affirmations that the CNY bond payment would take place as

scheduled,” ANZ said in a note.

“With the repayment of the USD coupon due today still an

open question, risk remains in the system, but the market seems

to be coming to terms with it.”

Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group

said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday, in which its

chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery

of properties and redemption of wealth management products.

After Wednesday’s liquidity move, the PBOC injected a

further net 110 billion yuan through reverse repo operations

into the banking system on Thursday to boost liquidity at

quarter-end and ahead of the National Day holiday.

The week-long public holiday starts on Oct. 1.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.348,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4665 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4749 6.4693 -0.09%

Spot yuan 6.4655 6.4634 -0.03%

Divergence from -0.15%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.97%

Spot change since 2005 28.01%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 99.27 98.98 0.3

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.348 93.492 -0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6523 -2.67%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

($1 = 6.4652 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

