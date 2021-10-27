Chinese steel futures track raw materials lower, coking coal and coke hit daily limit down

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel futures fell on Wednesday as raw material prices plunged amid government intervention to cool commodity prices, while demand for the industrial metal stayed subdued on output controls.

The most-active coking coal and coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange opened down 9% at 2,704 yuan and 3,430 yuan, respectively, hitting their daily trading limits.

The plunge came as thermal coal hit its 10% lower trading limit after the state planner said it had asked major coal producing provinces to probe and regulate illegal storage sites, and to crack down on hoarding behaviors.