Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel futures declined on Monday, with rebar leading the declines after falling to a more than 10-day low, as slower-than-expected growth in industrial output and cooling construction activities in the country weighed on prices.

China’s industrial production rose 6.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, failing market expectation of 7.8% growth and slowed from a jump of 8.3% in June.

The country’s property investment also grew at a slower pace in January-July from the first half of the year, while new construction starts dipped 0.9% in the first seven months of 2021 from the same slot a year earlier, according to official data.