Chinese regulators summon ride-hailing firms to meeting to discuss market concerns By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
FILE PHOTO: Men look at an electric vehicle of Caocao Zhuanche, a chauffeur ride-hailing platform backed by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, at a new energy vehicle (NEV) trade fair in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 23, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely’s Caocao and Meituan’s ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

Regulators urged ride-hailing companies to comply with relevant rules and protect data security, the ministry said.

