Chinese regulators summon Evergrande bosses, warn on debt risks

Article content BEIJING — China’s central bank said it summoned executives of the country’s most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, on Thursday and issued a rare warning that the company ought to reduce its debt risks and prioritize stability. Evergrande has been scrambling for cash as it seeks to meet new debt-ratio caps. The scale of its debts has authorities and investors concerned that a collapse or default could trigger a far broader financial crisis. Evergrande must “actively diffuse debt risk and maintain real estate and financial markets stability,” said the People’s Bank of China and China’s banking regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in a joint statement.