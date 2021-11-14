Chinese provincial official expelled for violating crypto mining ban By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) expels a top provincial official after investigations suggest unlawful engagement with crypto mining activities among other abuse of power.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) alleged that Xiao Yi, former vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from Jiangxi province abused his state-backed administrative powers to undermine the political principle of “two maintenance,” which relates to CCP’s notion of firmly maintaining the authority of the party: