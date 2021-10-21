Chinese property firm Kaisa slumps after rival dumps bonds By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) – Chinese property firm Kaisa Group saw its bonds slump heavily on Thursday as worries about its fate were fanned when a local rival dumped nearly $30 million worth of its bonds.

Kaisa was the first Chinese developer to ever default back in 2015 and turmoil caused by the China Evergrande crisis has put it back in the firing line.

The firm’s most imminent international bond, which is due to be repaid on December 7 fell 10 cents to around 60 cents on the dollar which 40% below face value.

Other bonds due to mature around the middle of next year dropped below 35 cents on the dollar while its longest term bonds fell below 30 cents.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR