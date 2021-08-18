Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China slumped more than 4% to their lowest since March 24, as increase in portside inventories and curbs on steel production weighed on prices.

Iron ore inventories at 45 ports in China increased by 260,000 tonnes last week to 127 million tonnes, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The gain comes amid intensifying controls on crude steel production across the country to meet its annual target of no higher output than 2020, this year.

“In the short term, iron ore demand and supply did not worsen significantly, prices fell but are still at high levels,” analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.