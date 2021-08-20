Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SHANGHAI — Internet technology companies should seek new development and innovation methods, despite tougher supervision, and are encouraged to assume social responsibilities and promote social values, a state media outlet said on Friday. “In enhancing internet supervision, ‘labor pains’ are inevitable but it brings opportunities,” said Wang Yichen in a commentary in the Economic Daily, which is run by China’s State Council. “Enterprises that are truly competitive, have good corporate culture and constantly create economic and social values will continue to prosper.”