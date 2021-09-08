Chinese govt summons gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese gaming firms including Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd and NetEase (NASDAQ:) Inc were summoned by Chinese government officials, State media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Gaming firms were told by the government to implement measures such as curbing minors’ hours of access to their video games to protect their physical and mental health, Xinhua reported.
Gaming firms were asked to resist engaging in improper competition, and should focus on driving innovation instead, the report said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.