Chinese govt summons gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Rogue Warriors esports team member trains for the game “Arena of Valor” at his club in Shanghai, China September 3, 2021. Picture taken September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song



HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese gaming firms including Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd and NetEase (NASDAQ:) Inc were summoned by Chinese government officials, State media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Gaming firms were told by the government to implement measures such as curbing minors’ hours of access to their video games to protect their physical and mental health, Xinhua reported.

Gaming firms were asked to resist engaging in improper competition, and should focus on driving innovation instead, the report said.