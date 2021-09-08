Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

Article content HONG KONG — China’s government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behavior in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

Article content Gaming firms were told by the government on Wednesday to implement measures such as curbing minors’ hours of access to their video games to protect their physical and mental health, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Those that are found to have “inadequately” implemented the regulations will be severely punished, it said, adding that the firms present were also asked to resist engaging in improper competition and should instead focus on driving innovation. Xinhua named the authorities involved as the ruling Communist Party’s Publicity Department, the National Press and Publication Administration, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.