Chinese envoy to U.S. urges stable commercial ties despite trade conflicts

WASHINGTON — China’s new ambassador to the United States called on Monday for stable and constructive commercial ties between the world’s two biggest economies, even as they struggle to resolve political and trade differences, a trade group said.

The envoy, Qin Gang, made the comments in an online meeting with the chief executives of major U.S. companies who serve on the board of the U.S.-China Business Council, the group said in a statement on Monday.

“The ambassador’s message to the CEOs was that the commercial relationship must thrive and grow while we work harder to resolve disagreements,” said Craig Allen, president of the nonprofit group of 200 U.S. companies that work with China.