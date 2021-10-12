Chinese developers that missed or are set to miss offshore bond payments since Sept By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond coupon payments in three weeks, as the one-time top-selling property developer in China wrestles with more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Below is a list of Chinese developers that have missed, or are set to miss, offshore bond payments since September, as contagion fears in the $5 trillion sector hit firms with weaker credits and low liquidity.

Issuer Coupon/ principal Amount RIC

maturity date

Evergrande Sept. 23 $83.5 million [VG1580431

coupon 14=]

Evergrande Sept. 29 $47.5 million [VG1587867

coupon 53=]

Fantasia Oct. 4 $205.7 million [VG1498418

principal 22=]

Evergrande Oct. 11 Aggregate of [VG1982036

$148 million 96=][VG198

coupon 203777=][V

G198204064

=]

Sinic Oct. 18 $246 million [VG2240047

principal 88=]

Modern Land Oct. 25 $250 million [KY1986632

(requesting to principal 71=]

postpone date to

Jan. 25)

