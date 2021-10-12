Chinese developers that missed or are set to miss offshore bond payments since Sept By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond coupon payments in three weeks, as the one-time top-selling property developer in China wrestles with more than $300 billion in liabilities.
Below is a list of Chinese developers that have missed, or are set to miss, offshore bond payments since September, as contagion fears in the $5 trillion sector hit firms with weaker credits and low liquidity.
Issuer Coupon/ principal Amount RIC
maturity date
Evergrande Sept. 23 $83.5 million [VG1580431
coupon 14=]
Evergrande Sept. 29 $47.5 million [VG1587867
coupon 53=]
Fantasia Oct. 4 $205.7 million [VG1498418
principal 22=]
Evergrande Oct. 11 Aggregate of [VG1982036
$148 million 96=][VG198
coupon 203777=][V
G198204064
=]
Sinic Oct. 18 $246 million [VG2240047
principal 88=]
Modern Land Oct. 25 $250 million [KY1986632
(requesting to principal 71=]
postpone date to
Jan. 25)
