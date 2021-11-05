Chinese developers’ shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspended

Article content HONG KONG/SHANGHAI — A rout in shares and bonds of Chinese property developers deepened on Friday as Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and three of its units had their shares suspended, a day after Kaisa said an affiliate had missed a payment on a wealth management product. Shenzhen-based homebuilder Kaisa, which has guaranteed the wealth management product, said in a statement on Thursday it is facing unprecedented liquidity pressure due to a challenging property market and rating downgrades.

A Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed Kaisa's shares were suspended as of Friday. The exchange did not elaborate. Kaisa's troubles come amid concerns about a broadening liquidity crisis in the Chinese property sector, with a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in the developers' shares and bonds in recent weeks. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Kaisa, which has a market value of about $1 billion, plunged more than 15% on Thursday to an all-time low. In early trade in Hong Kong, a sub-index tracking the mainland property sector fell more than 2%, deepening its losses in the past two weeks to nearly 20%. An index of real estate A-shares fell more than 1.6% against a 0.25% drop in the broader blue-chip index.