Chinese developer Modern Land defaults; property shares drop

Article content HONG KONG/SHANGHAI — Modern Land has missed a bond payment, the latest Chinese property developer to do so, adding to worries about wider effects of the debt crisis at behemoth China Evergrande Group and dragging on shares in the sector. China’s state planner is set to meet with property firms carrying large dollar-denominated debts later in the day to take stock of their total issuance volume and repayment capability, amid the mounting concerns about liquidity. Modern Land (China) Co Ltd said in a filing on Tuesday that it had not repaid principal and interest on its 12.85% senior notes that matured Monday due to “unexpected liquidity issues.”

Article content Developers are defaulting “one by one,” said an investor with exposure to Chinese high-yield debt, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak with media. “The question is always, who’s next?” Earlier this month, Fantasia Holdings Group defaulted on a maturing dollar bond that heightened concerns in international debt markets, already roiled by worries over whether Evergrande would meet its obligations. Evergrande, which narrowly averted a costly default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-sends-funds-trustee-bond-coupon-due-sept-23-source-2021-10-22 last week, is reeling under more than $300 million in liabilities and has a major payment deadline on Friday.