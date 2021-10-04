Chinese developer Fantasia misses repayment deadline By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd said on Monday it had failed to repay $206 million in debts due on October 4, the latest sign of distress and liquidity issues in China’s property sector.
The company said it had raised $500 million in 2016 due in 2021, but that $206 million remained outstanding and fell due on Monday. “The company did not make the payment on that day,” it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
