Chinese COVID vaccine developer Clover raised $240 mln net proceeds in Hong Kong IPO

BEIJING — Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developer Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Thursday it raised $240 million in net proceeds in initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Hong Kong.

Based on the offer price of HK$13.38 ($1.72) per share, the net proceeds from the IPO, after deduction of underwriting fees and other expenses, are estimated to be roughly HK$1.87 billion ($240.29 million), Clover said in a statement.

Trading in its shares is expected to start later on Friday.