Chinese Court Says Investing in Crypto Is Not Protected by Law By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • A Chinese Court announced that crypto is not protected by law.
  • Multiple cases are rolling in China about digital currencies.

A Chinese Court announced that crypto is ‘not protected by law.’ This comes amid a ruling that could set a pattern for other Courts in China.

According to reports, the decision came while the Court was treating a case that included a possible fraud related to the purchase of crypto. More so, the Court said in a report that “investing or trading crypto is not protected by law.

In addition, this move could be another vital shock to China’s crypto industry. Just like the recent crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. Aside from this, the report added that the Chinese plaintiff bought tokens worth $10,800 from three of his assoc…

