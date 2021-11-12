Chinese court rules against Kangmei in ‘milestone’ case

Article content

SHANGHAI — A Chinese court ruled on Friday against Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co and some of its former executives, handing victory to investors in China’s first class-action lawsuit against corporate fraud.

The ruling by the Intermediate People’s Court of Guangzhou was hailed by China’s securities regulator as a “milestone” event in the country’s capital markets.

Under the ruling, Kangmei must pay 55,326 investors a total of 2.46 billion yuan ($385.51 million) to reimburse their losses. Former Chairman Ma Xingtian and his wife, as well as four former executives, are liable for the obligations.